Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni's Feet During IPL 2023 Ceremony; Pic Goes Viral

It was a heartwarming moment for the cricket fans who saw it LIVE on TV and at stadium when singing sensation Arijit Singh met Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony. After the performances by all three artists - Arijit, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia - finished on Friday evening at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, captains of the teams in action later that night were invited on the stage to pose with the BCCI dignitaries as well as performers. Dhoni, being the away captain, arrived first and shook hands with all present on the stage. When he went to meet Arijit, he was pleasantly surprised by the singer's gesture towards him as the singing star touched Dhoni's feet to pay his respect. This lovely moment between the two has gone viral already on the internet.

Here's the picture of Arijit touching MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony:

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni's feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Arijit Singh and dhoni Deva __ pic.twitter.com/xWQ3I2quvU March 31, 2023

Earlier, Arijit, Tamannaah and Rashmika had set stage of fire with their performances. Mandira Bedi, who was the host at the gala event, invited Arijit to perform first. He performed for about 25 minutes, singing all his popular numbers and latest tracks, from 'Jhoomey Jo Pathaan' to 'Kabira' to 'Kesariya' and finished his brilliant act with 'Jeetega Jeetega India Jeetega' as the fans got fully entertained. Tamannaah grooved to 'Oo Antavaa' among other songs to enthrall the fans while Rashmika performed on Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR. Not to forget, she surprised everyone by performing on 'Srivalli' from her own film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

There was, of course, a match to be won on the night. Home team Gujarat Titans got their campaign of to a brilliant start as they beat CSK by 5 wickets in IPL 2023 opener to collect their first points. GT also won their first game on home ground while pulling off third successive win over CSK in IPL.