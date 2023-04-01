GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni Slams Chennai Super Kings' Batters After Third Successive Loss To Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was not very happy with the effort of his team's batters after the four-timer winners lost their third successive match in IPL to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans on Friday, March 31 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing 179 to win from 20 overs, GT reached the target in 19.2 overs with five wickets in hand, winning the opening game of IPL 2023. After winning the toss, GT has asked CSK to bat first on a beautiful batting wicket. But unfortunately for CSK, apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad (92 off 50), no other could step up as Chennai finished with 178 for 7 in their alloted 20 overs.

After the match, while speaking to the broadcasters, Dhoni said that they were at least 15 runs short in the first innings. Dhoni, who is known for his honest reviews of his team, admitted that the batters need to bat properly.

"We were slightly short. Another 15-20 runs would have been good. We all know there would be a little bit of dew. Also it was a 7.30pm start so the ball holds on a little early on. Also we could have batted properly in the middle overs as opposed to trying to muscle the ball.....I think it's important for the youngsters to step in. I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time. Think the bowlers will get better, a no-ball is something that's in your control, so you need to work on that," said Dhoni at the presentation ceremony.

Playing his first match in almost a year, Dhoni made unbeaten 14 off 7 balls that included one six and four each. Chennai's next match is against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April at home and Dhoni will want his team to ensure they collect the first points in that match.