Arjun Tendulkar, Jemimah Rodrigues Share Cute Meet-Up Pic On Insta As They Relive Under-12 Days

Mumbai Indians and Goa cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and star of Indian women's team Jemimah Rodrigues relived their Under-12 days when they reunited at a net session in Mumbai. The two talented cricketers, it seems, were trained by the same coach, who also features in the photograph shared by Jemimah on the socia media website Instagram. Not many knew before Jemimah told this that Arjun and Jemimah have trained together. While Jemimah has played for India, Arjun is taking big steps towards getting a national call-up. Sachin Tendulkar's son has recently been called to attend a all-rounders camp at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Check the photo shared by Jemimah on Insta here:

The fans saw the funny side in the photo, spotting Arjun exacty copying the grin emoji. One can see both Tendulkar and Jemimah drenched with sweat in the pic as they are trying to be in shape and brush up their cricketing skills in the off season.

Jemimah's record

Jemimah made her international debut in a T20 vs South Africa in February 2018. A month later, she was also picked in the ODI squad for the England series. Jemimah has played in 21 WODIs and 8- WT20Is so far, scoring 394 and 1704 runs in the two formats respectively. Not to forget, just like Ellyse Perry of Australia, Jemimah is also good at more than one sport. While Perry played FIFA World Cup for Australia, Jemimah represented Maharashtra in U17 hockey tournament. Jemimah has said that playing hockey has helped her in power-hitting while batting in a T20 match. Not to forget, Jemimah plays for Delhi Capitals in Women's Premier League.

Arjun Tendulkar keeps improving

After waiting in the wings for two seasons, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar was given his IPL debut in the 2023 season. Arjun played 4 matches for Mumbai, picking up 3 wickets at an average of 30.67 and with economy rate of 9.36. He also shifted base from Mumbai to Goa in domestic circuit and smashed his first ton in just his first match, a feat that his dad Sachin Tendulkar had achieved on his debut as well. Arjun has received coaching from Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj in the past, who has rated him quite highly.