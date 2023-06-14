Arjun Tendulkar Takes BIG Step Towards India Call-Up, BCCI Selectors Name Him Among 20 Youngsters For NCA Camp

BCCI is keen to identify upcoming multi-skilled players in Indian cricket and a camp is reportedly being organised at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru soon in which 20 talented youngsters are going to take part. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has also been named in this list of 20 young cricketers. These 20 youngsters could be potential all-rounders for Team India in future. This camp will be held for at least three weeks, said a report. BCCI will keep a close eye on all these 20 all-rounders and underline those who can make quick transition to elite level.

A report in PTI quoted a BCCI source who said that the idea of the all-rounders camp has come from NCA head VVS Laxman. "There is an Emerging Asia Cup (U-23) also later this year and BCCI is looking at potential youngsters. The all-rounders camp is an idea of NCA's head of cricket VVS Laxman to ensure that we develop a lot of multi-skilled players across formats," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source further said that idea behind the camp is to upgrade the skill levels of the players and elevate their skills to the next level. "Not everyone summoned for camp is a pure all-rounder. Some are batting all-rounders and some are opposite. The idea is to tap the potential and help them upgrade their skills suitably for transition to next grade," the source added.

Arjun Tendulkar rewarded for good show

Tendulkar Jr. has shown excellent progress with the cricket ball. He is a medium pacer who plays for Goa in domestic cricket while features for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He smashed century on his Ranji Trophy debut. In 4 IPL matches that he played in 2023 edition, Arjun picked up 3 wickets.

Who are the other notable names in the camp?

Some of the key names that reportedly have been included in the camp are Saurashtra all-rounder Chetan Sakariya, Punjab cricketer Abhishek Sharma and Goa all-rounder Mohit Redkar. There are two cricketers from Delhi in the camp in form of Harshit Rana and medium pacer Divij Mehra.