Sara Tendulkar Is Enjoying Beach Holiday In Barcelona; See Pics

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has taken a short trip frm London to Barcelona to spend some time off studies. Sara posted some photos from her ongoing Spain vacation. The gorgeous Instagram Influencer was in India to attend a few IPL matches as well as her dad's Birthday on April 24 before she departed to London where she is pursuing her Masters degree in Medicine from University College. After giving her exams, Sara wanted to make a short trip and she chose Spain for her new vacation.

Sara is not there alone. A female friend is also accompanying her on the trip to Barcelona. Sara's first destination after landing in the city was the beachside. She was spotted wearing a swimsuit in her Instagram stories alongside her friend. In another story, Sara posted a lovely pic of the beachside. Sara also paid a visit to the La Sagrada Familia, the famous church that has been in construction for 141 years. It is a famous tourist spot in the city despite the fact that it is unfinished. The church's architecture attracts tourists from all over the world and Sara too wanted to visit the grand church.

Check out some pics from the trip that we have gathered from Sara's social media:

Sara cheered for brother Arjun during IPL 2023

Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin's son, finally made his IPL debut in 2023 season. He played in 4 games and picked up three wickets. When he made his debut for MI, Sara was in the stands and she ensured she was wearing the blue jersey of the Mumbai-based franchise. In domestic cricket, Arjun plays for Goa, and scored his maiden first-class ton in just his first match. Arjun still has a long way to go in his career while Sara is also set to start her new career in medicine soon.