Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Bowls Joint-Most Expensive Over In IPL 2023 With Sara Tendulkar In Attendance

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Arjun Tendulkar was taken to the cleaners by Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia on Saturday night as the duo slammed him for 31 runs in an over during MI vs PBKS clash in IPL 2023 at Wankhede. Tendulkar Jr's figures read 1/17 in 2 overs when MI captain Rohit Sharma brought him back to bowl the sixteenth over of the innings. Harpreet and Curran were eyeing boundaries in the death overs and just then Tendulkar began to bowl wrong lengths. Arjun finished a tough day in office with final figures of 1 for 48 from 3 overs.

Arjun smashed for 31 in an over; how the six balls panned out

Curran smashed Arjun for a big six on the first ball. It was in the arc of the left-handed batter, who tonked it over long-off boundary for a maximum. Arjun lost his line and bowled a wife, way outside off. The next delivert was outside off and Curran flashed his blade. The ball took the outside edge and ran for four to third man. A single was collected on the next ball that brought Harpreet on strike.

Harpreet was brutal in his hitting and he smashed 18 off the next four balls he faced as one of them was a no-ball for going over-the-shoulder height. Arjun looked dejected as he returned to his fielding spot after leaking 31 from the over.

Watch Arjun get smashed for 31 runs an in over below:

Arjun gets an unwanted record

In just his third match for Mumbai Indians, Arjun ended up getting into an unwanted list. His 31-run over is now the second-most expensive over bowled by a MI bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League. On number 1 in this list is Daniel Sams who leaked 35 in an over. Remember that Pat Cummins special? Second is Arjun and third is Pawan Suyal, who went for 28 in an over vs RCB in 2014. Fourth is Alzarri Joseph who gave away 28 in an over vs RR in 2019 and on fifth is Mitchell McClenaghan who got smashed for 28 vs Kings XI Punjab on 2017.

Not to forget, Arjun's 31-run over is also the joint-most expensive in IPL 2023. He shares this unwanted record with another left-arm pacer from Gujarat Titans (GT) Yash Dayal who went for 31 runs in the final over of the match against KKR.

Sara Tendulkar in the stands for MI vs PBKS

Arjun's elder sister Sara Tendulkar was in the stands for the MI vs PBKS clash in IPL 2023. She has attended all home games of Mumbai Indians in which Arjun has played so far. Sara wore a MI jersey, like always, and cheered for the five-time champions. She even posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories to show support for the franchise.

Sara was in the stands when Arjun went for 31 in an over. However, it is not the first time the Tendulkar family has seen a low moment on the cricket field. Sachin has had many failures on the cricket field. Sara is her brother's biggest fan and she was quite emotional when Arjun made his IPL debut a week back.