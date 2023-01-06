Arshdeep Singh claims record of bowling highest number of no-balls in T20I match - Check Stats

Arshdeep Singh of Team India, who had been out of the lineup due to injury, did not have the best start to his period in the second game of the current three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In the second over of the innings, Arshdeep overstepped three times in a row, becoming the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is. The umpire determined that the seamer's last ball of the over was not a ball. The quick bowler set a record for an Indian bowler in a T20I match by throwing the most no-balls. In T20I cricket, Arshdeep increased his total number of no-balls to 14.

By bowling 5 no-balls he has now become 2nd bowler from a full member nation of ICC, after Hamish Rutherford, to bowl 5 no-balls in a T20I.

Making matters worse, Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis took advantage of the free hits, hitting a four and a six. Arshdeep bowled only 2 overs, conceding 37 runs as Sri Lanka fought back to put 206 on the board in the first innings.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6 in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. India delivered seven no-balls in the game.