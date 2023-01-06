topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
ARSHDEEP SINGH

Arshdeep Singh claims record of bowling highest number of no-balls in T20I match - Check Stats

By bowling 5 no-balls he has now become 2nd bowler from a full member nation of ICC, after Hamish Rutherford, to bowl 5 no-balls in a T20I.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arshdeep Singh claims record of bowling highest number of no-balls in T20I match - Check Stats

Arshdeep Singh of Team India, who had been out of the lineup due to injury, did not have the best start to his period in the second game of the current three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. In the second over of the innings, Arshdeep overstepped three times in a row, becoming the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no-balls in T20Is. The umpire determined that the seamer's last ball of the over was not a ball. The quick bowler set a record for an Indian bowler in a T20I match by throwing the most no-balls. In T20I cricket, Arshdeep increased his total number of no-balls to 14.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023? - Check Details

By bowling 5 no-balls he has now become 2nd bowler from a full member nation of ICC, after Hamish Rutherford, to bowl 5 no-balls in a T20I.
Making matters worse, Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis took advantage of the free hits, hitting a four and a six. Arshdeep bowled only 2 overs, conceding 37 runs as Sri Lanka fought back to put 206 on the board in the first innings.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis showed grit and determination with the bat to help Sri Lanka fight back against India to post 206/6 in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Shanaka was the highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls while Asalanka and Mendis played gritty knocks of 37 and 52 respectively. India delivered seven no-balls in the game.

Live Tv

Arshdeep SinghArshdeep Singh news updatearshdeep singh newsArshdeep Singh updateArshdeep Singh no ballsArshdeep Singh IND vs SLInd vs SL 2nd T20IIND vs SL 2nd T20I news updateIND vs SL 2nd T20I newsIND vs SL 2nd T20I update

Trending news

DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'