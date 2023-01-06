Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023? - Check Details

Rishabh Pant and the Indian Cricket supporters do not like the news that is coming from Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. According to InsideSport's sources close to BCCI medical staff believe Pant will need at least 8 to 9 months off the field before making a comeback. This implies that he won't only miss the 2023 IPL but also the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in October. On Thursday morning, Pant was checked by a group of medical professionals led by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala (Director of Sports Orthopaedics at Kokilaben hospital) No MRI or surgery can be done until the swelling goes down. According to hospital specialists, Pant has a significant Ligament Tear, and it will take him at least 8 to 9 months to fully recover and resume his regular training schedule.

“At this stage extent of tear is not known. A clearer picture can only come in next 3-4 days. But the doctors at the hospital feels Pant’s ligament tear is of severe nature. The kind of workload a wicketkeeper has to go through makes us feel Pant can comeback to competitive cricket only after 6-9 months”, said a source close to BCCI’s medical team.

“We will be taking care of him in best possible manner. But at this stage any kind of comment on extent of his injury would be mere speculation. Let doctors do their thorough procedures & observations. Post that we can give any statement on status of his injury”, informed IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal to InsideSport on Thursday evening.

Pant's torn ligaments in his knee and ankle will likely require two surgeries. Pant is anticipated to miss about 9 months of action. On Wednesday, Pant was evacuated by the BCCI to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. Following reports from hospital doctors, BCCI will decide whether Pant should have his surgery in India or in London. Right now, attention is being paid to Pant's healing from minor injuries. In the meantime, Pant will continue receiving treatment for his ligament damage under Dinshaw Pardiwala's supervision.

“Rishabh was brought to Mumbai to avoid too much attention on him. He needs rest and it was not possible in Dehradun. Here, he will be in high security and only family members can meet him. As he recovers from the wounds, the doctors will decide the course of action for his ligament injury,” a senior BCCI official said.

BCCI doesn't want to take any chances with Pant's return given the ICC World Cup in October, despite some rumours claiming that Pant will undergo his surgery in Mumbai under Dr. Pardiwala. Pant won't come back till near the World Cup.

“Once the doctors seem he is fit to travel, he will be sent to London for surgery. We still don’t know how long it will take him to recover. Once the swelling subsides, Dr Pardiwala and his team will determine the treatment path. As things stand, Rishabh will need surgery on both his knee and ankle. That will anyway keep him out for close to nine months,” the official told InsideSport.

His tear's severity is still unknown. His brain and spinal chord had both been subjected to an MRI in Dehradun. However, physicians had to stop the MRI on his knee and ankle because of the swelling and pain. Only after the edoema has somewhat reduced can the severity be determined. However, it appears from early tests that Pant will require surgery for both his ankle and knee. Typically, a knee ligament operation takes six months. However, given that he is a wicketkeeper, he need strengthen his knees more before playing competitive cricket again. The length of recovery will be determined once the injury has been assessed by the medical professionals.

Rishabh Pant set to miss these series -

India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 3 T20s) – January to February

India vs Australia (4 Tests & 3 ODIs) – February to March

IPL 2023- April to May

World Test Championship Final (If India qualifies) – June

India Tour of West Indies - July

Asia Cup 2023 – September

ICC ODI World CUP – Can miss depending on the severity of LIGAMENT Tear - October to November