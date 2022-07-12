Arun Lal resigns as coach of Bengal cricket team

Former India cricketer Arun Lal has resigned as the coach of the senior Bengal cricket team. The ex-Indian opening batsman took Bengal to the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy in 2022 and 2020. He resigned stating fatigue from giving up on the responsibility. He was quoted by anandabazar.com that he is exhausted and can no longer carry on with the job.

Speaking to anandabazar.com, Lal said, "I am exhausted. It's been nine months and physically I can no longer carry on."

CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly added, "The decision has been accepted, but it is too early to talk about who Lal's successor would be."

More to follow...