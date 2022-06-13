'As a player I couldn't have...,' Dewald Brevis says THIS for Rohit Sharma

After a stellar performance in the U19 World Cup for South Africa, Dewald Brevis was bought by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indian (MI) for the 2022 season. However, MI finished at the bottom of the IPL 2022 standings but had some really promising performances from their future stars like Dewald Brevis.

In a few chances the right-hander was presented, he grabbed the opportunity on every occasion showing plenty of skills for the future. The young South African batter revealed about his experience and praised MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

"As a player I couldn't have asked for a better captain," Brevis told NDTV in an exclusive interview when asked about Rohit Sharma.

"He backed me and supported me as a young player. He allowed me to be myself and go out there and enjoy the game. He is a captain that wants the best out of everybody. I think he is a great leader on and off the field," the 19-year-old added.

Dewald Brevis meeting his idol AB Devilliers. pic.twitter.com/IUZTnUmqUB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 10, 2022

"There is so much to learn from his captaincy and knowledge of the game. He is an exceptional captain," Brevis said.

Dewald was very happy on his IPL experience with the five-time champions and said that they made him part of the MI family.

"The MI team atmosphere was amazing on and off the field. There was always lots of fun, laughter and bonding between everyone in the MI family. It is such a great honour for me to be part of MI. MI made me feel part of the family. I felt so welcome and comfortable in this team. I could be myself in front of everyone," he said.

Brevis was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 3 crore from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’, due to his similarities with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, Dewald had an impressive run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. The Proteas U19 scored 506 runs in six games, including two hundreds and three half-centuries.