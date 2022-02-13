IPL 2022 mega auction: ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis picked up by Mumbai Indians for THIS amount

South Africa U19 batter Dewald Brevis on Saturday was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 3 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Indian batter Rahul Tripathi was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 8.50 crore after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Nicknamed ‘Baby AB’, due to his similarities with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, Dewald had an impressive run in the recently-concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. The Proteas U19 side might not have made it to the knockouts but the 18-year-old ended the tournament as the highest run-scorer, notching up 506 runs in six games, including two hundreds and three half-centuries.

In the course of the tournament, Brevis made 65 against India, followed by a century against Uganda, a 96 against Ireland, a 97 against England and a sublime 138 against Bangladesh to round off his tournament. With a total of 506 runs in the tournament, he finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament at an average of 84.33 and now holds the record for the most runs in a single edition of the ICC U19 World Cup. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani got picked by Gujarat Giants (GT) for Rs 2.6 crore while batter Priyam Garg got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20 lakh. Batter Rajat Patidar gor unsold at the auction.

India spinner Amit Mishra went unsold in the auction on Day 1. Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur got picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 10.75 crore while Bangladesh Pacer Mustafizur Rahman went to the same franchise for Rs 2 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 4.2 crore and T Natarajan for Rs 4 crore.Indian pacer Deepak Chahar got picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crores while T Natarajan went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crores.

(with ANI inputs)