Asad Rauf, former ICC elite umpire from Pakistan, has turned to a small-time business after his stint came to an end six years ago. Rauf has officiated in 49 Tests, 98 ODIs and 23 T20Is before his stay as umpire was cut short due to his alleged involvement in match fixing. BCCI, in 2016, banned him from officiating after his name emerged in corruption. Not to forget, in 2012, a Mumbai-based model had accused him sexual abuse. An intimate picture of Rauf with the same model has also come up on internet.

Rauf has not officiated in international cricket for many years now. For his bread and butter, he has now taken to business. He now runs a small shoe shop in Landa Bazar of Pakistan. The 66-year-old former umpire recently spoke to a Pakistan news channel Paktv.tv. In the same interview, he was asked whether he misses cricket, to which he said that once he quits something, he never returns to it.

"Nahi, maine saari umar jab khud hi khila diye toh ab dekhna kisko hai (No, I’ve umpired in so many games all my life, there’s no one left to see now)."

"Maine 2013 ke baad cricket se bilkul hi…..kyunki mai jo kaam chhodta hu usko chhod hi deta hu (I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely)," said Rauf.

Rauf does not only sell shoes, he also has some space for clothes. Landa Bazaan of Lahore is famous for selling clothes and shoes in cheap prices. The former umpire still denies the match-fixing claims laid by BCCI. He says that the accusation came from them and then the banned, he could do nothing about other than accepting it and moving on. He is a five-time Namaazi and says that he runs the shop to fill stomachs of his staff in the shop.