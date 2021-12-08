Ashes 2021-22: Queensland Police mocks England batting unit after being bowled out for 147

Pat Cummins got off to a best possible start to his Test captaincy career. He grabbed a five-wicket haul on his first day as Test captain of the Australian cricket team on Day 1 of the Ashes series at The Gabba in Brisbane.

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first on a track which had lots of green on it. Mitchell Starc got Aussies off to a solid start, cleaning up Rory Burns on just the first ball of the series. Josh Hazlewood picked up 2 wickets before Cummins came back to his best and finished with a fifer.

The pick of the wicket was Joe Root. The England captain is the visitors' best batter and Cummins was quite excited after seeing his back. It was a peach of a delivery as well with the ball, hitting the off stump line and straightening after pitching, Root unable to get right behind it and it went on to hit the top of off stump.

The last session of the day was washed out after England were bowled out for 147, Jos Buttle (39) being the top-scorer.

Apart from the Australian cricket team, the Queensland Police too made news. At the start of the match, they issues a traffic advisory and a cheeky one, doing a smart wordplay using the Australia players names.

Here you you: "BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We'd be Lyon if we said there'll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don't say we didn't Warner"

But they didn't just stop at it. After Aussies bowled out England for just 147, the Queensland Police twitter account made another tweet, which went like this: "Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba."

This is what Ashes brings, these off the pitch banter is also a part of the series narrative and something which gives the right hype to such an iconic contest.