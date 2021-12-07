हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: England pacer James Anderson ruled out of first Test due to calf strain

England paceman James Anderson has been ruled out due to a calf strain and this is the same problem that had ruined his 2019 campaign. 

Ashes 2021: England pacer James Anderson ruled out of first Test due to calf strain
England paceman James Anderson. (Photo: Reuters)

England pacer James Anderson has been ruled out of the upcoming first Ashes Test. The first Test between England and Australia of the five-match series will be played at the Gabba, beginning on Wednesday (December 8).

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Anderson has been ruled out due to a calf strain and this is the same problem that had ruined his 2019 campaign. England management has decided to rest Anderson for the first Test to ensure that he is raring to go for the pink-ball second Test slated to be played in Adelaide.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday (December 6) had confirmed that the fifth Ashes Test match will be relocated from Perth Stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have worked closely and constructively with the Western Australia Government and Perth Stadium over several months, with the shared goals of prioritizing the health and well-being of the WA community, while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Discussions about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway.

Australia all-rounder Molineux ruled out of women’s Ashes

Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the upcoming women’s Ashes after suffering a stress fracture to her right foot. In an official release, Australian team doctor, Pip Inge said: “Sophie sustained a stress fracture to her right foot during the last week of the WBBL. She is currently offloading in a moon boot and a return to play plan has been developed in conjunction with Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia medical staff. Sophie’s focus now shifts to her rehabilitation plan which means she’ll be unavailable for any upcoming domestic matches as well as the Ashes in January. At this stage we are aiming to have Sophie available for the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in March,” he added.

A squad for both the Ashes and World Cup will be announced in due course.

(with agency inputs)

