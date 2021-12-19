हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: Joe Root to not take field at start of Day Four in 2nd Test due to THIS reason

England skipper Joe Root is being assessed by the medical team.

Ashes 2021: Joe Root to not take field at start of Day Four in 2nd Test due to THIS reason
England skipper Joe Root (Source: Twitter)

England skipper Joe Root will not take the field at the start of Day Four of the ongoing second Ashes Test against Australia on Sunday.

Root was hit in the abdomen during throwdowns in the build-up to Day Four on Sunday. The visiting captain is being assessed by the England medical team.

Meanwhile, Australia are in firm control of the ongoing second Ashes Test bundling out England for 236 in the first innings.

Australia have seven wickets in hand and have begun the play on Sunday in the driver's seat. Aussies' second innings score had read 45/1 after the close of play on Day Three.

Dawid Malan and Root top-scored for England with innings of 80 and 62 respectively. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were the only other batters for visitors to reach the double-figure mark.

For hosts, Mitchell Starc starred with the ball as he scalped four wickets, while Nathan Lyon bagged three. Cameron Greem returned with two wickets while Neser with one.

Australia had scored 473/9d in the first innings of the second Ashes Test.

