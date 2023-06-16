Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch England Vs Australia In India On TV And Online?

England take on Australia in the first of the five-match Ashes Test series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Ben Stokes, England captain, won the toss and opted to bat first. Australia made a big change in their lineup from the last match. They dropped left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc and included fit-again Josh Hazlewood in the playing 11, raising many eyebrows. For days, there was a discussion on who will Australian captain Pat Cummins include in the XI between Hazlewood and Scott Boland. Cummins decided to rest Starc and bring in Hazlewood. Only time will say if this decision was right or not.

Hazlewood, by the time of writing of this article, had already struck, sending back England opener Ben Duckett for just 12. England will continue to play their 'Bazball' brand of cricket, which is to bat aggressively and fearlessly. Australians, on the other hand, will wish to open up the weaknesses in the 'Bazball' style of cricket.

Who is laying their hands on those trophies at the end of the series? __



Watch the matches LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) _#WTC25 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/s01nWtox1h— ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2023

Cummins-led Australia prepared well as they beat India in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final recently to become World Champions. However, the five-match series will be a big test of their skills and planning as England, at home, will be hard to beat.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played from June 16.

Where will the Ashes Test 1 match England vs Australia be played?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia begin?

The Ashes Test 1 match between England and Australia will start at 3:30 PM IST on June 16, Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia Ashes Test 1 match?

England vs Australia match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch England vs Australia Ashes Test 1 match live streaming?

England vs Australia match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.