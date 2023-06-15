The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 1 LIVE | ENG VS AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates: Check Squads Here
England Vs Australia 1st Test Day 1, The Ashes 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England will aim to take back the urn as they begin the five-match Test series on Friday
Trending Photos
The biggest and longest-running Test rivalry will be reignited on Friday when England take on Australia in the five-match series. The last time these two sides met in white clothing, Australia thrashed England 4-0. Ashes 2021-22 was played in Australia. England will be favourites as the play this series at home. 'The Bazball', a concept of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, will be tested against the World Test champions Australians.
Stokes, a day ahead of the match, said that England aee going to stick to their aggressive style of play. All eyes will be on Moeen Ali, who is returning to the Test fold, making a U-turn on retirement. With Jack Leach getting injured, Moeen was requested to return to the Test side and he obliged by accepting the offer. Pat Cummins and Co, on the other hand, will be looking to retain the Ashes urn.
England vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Squads
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Harris
Ashes 2021 Live Updates: Stokes vs Cummins
Battle of two powerful teams, two exciting captains will take place in England. Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins will be up against each other as Ashes begins on Friday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.