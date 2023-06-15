The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 1 LIVE | ENG VS AUS Live Cricket Score and Updates: Check Squads Here

The biggest and longest-running Test rivalry will be reignited on Friday when England take on Australia in the five-match series. The last time these two sides met in white clothing, Australia thrashed England 4-0. Ashes 2021-22 was played in Australia. England will be favourites as the play this series at home. 'The Bazball', a concept of head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, will be tested against the World Test champions Australians.

Stokes, a day ahead of the match, said that England aee going to stick to their aggressive style of play. All eyes will be on Moeen Ali, who is returning to the Test fold, making a U-turn on retirement. With Jack Leach getting injured, Moeen was requested to return to the Test side and he obliged by accepting the offer. Pat Cummins and Co, on the other hand, will be looking to retain the Ashes urn.