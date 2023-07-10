topStoriesenglish2633421
Ashes 2023: Sourav Ganguly On Why Test Cricket Is Special

Highlighting the significance of the red-ball format, Sourav Ganguly emphasized the World Test Championship (WTC) final of 2023 between India and Australia, along with the three Tests in the Ashes series. 

  • England won the 3rd Ashes Test.
  • Australia lead the series 2-1.
  • The 4th Test to begin on July 19.

After England secured a thrilling win over Australia in the third Ashes Test former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was all praise for Test cricket and how the Ashes has kept the format buzzing and alive.  Australia came into this match at Headingley 2-0 up, but Ben Stokes’ side hit back and won the critical moments to clinch the match by three wickets. The sides will now travel to Manchester with the series very much alive at 2-1. 

Ganguly, who recently celebrated his 51st birthday on July 8th, emphasized the importance of preserving the red-ball format. He highlighted the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, as well as the ongoing Ashes series, to support his argument. Ganguly believes that despite the growing popularity of T20 cricket, Test cricket deserves its place and it should be preserved.

Ganguly’s Twitter Post

Ganguly expressed his views on Twitter. He stated: “People keep questioning test cricket .. the last 4 test matches. Hope have shown everyone why we need to keep playing it and preserving it at its best .. it’s been just absolutely breathtaking to watch .. as good as any format anywhere in the world.”

England won 3rd Ashes Test

England’s win was led by local boy Harry Brook who was the dominant batter and took England close to the target with a superb 75 off 93 deliveries. Chris Woakes, who had a real impact with the ball, chipped in with the bat as well. He remained unbeaten 32 and formed a winning partnership with Mark Wood. 

Mark Wood was the difference between the sides and his raw pace stunned Australia in the first innings as he returned with a 5-wicket haul. After creaming 24 off 8 balls in the first innings, Wood kept his wits about him with an unbeaten 16 off 8 balls to take his side over the line. He was adjudged player of the match for this inspired performance.

