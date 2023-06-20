Watch: David Warner's Thumbs-Up Shuts Down Trolls, Australian Opener Responds To 'Cheat' Chants In Style

The first Ashes game has reached an exhilarating phase after four days of intense action. Australia, with seven wickets in hand, needs 174 runs on the final day. The home team has enjoyed tremendous support from the crowd, who turned up in large numbers and continuously cheered for their team. However, there were instances where the fans targeted the Australian players, reminding them of the ball-tampering incident. In 2018, Steve Smith and David Warner were found guilty of ball tampering during the South Africa series and were subsequently banned from the game for a short period.

The English fans didn't hold back and taunted the two players for their actions. The crowd chanted "We saw you cry on TV" to tease Steve Smith, while David Warner was greeted with chants of "You Fu** cheat."



Recently, a video has been circulating on the internet, showing Warner responding humorously to the "cheat" chants directed at him. The left-handed opener gave a double thumbs-up to the fans and exclaimed, "Woah." Here is the video capturing Warner's gesture towards the fans after being subjected to the trolling.

Warner's position in the national team is now under scrutiny, as the 36-year-old had a disappointing performance in the WTC final and scored only 9 and 36 in the first Test.