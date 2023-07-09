Ashes 2023: England Secure Thrilling 3-Wicket Victory Over Australia In Third Test At Headingley"

England clinched a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Australia on Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley Cricket Stadium, thanks to an impressive batting display by Chris Woakes and Harry Brook, supported by a crucial contribution from Mark Wood in the final moments of the game. This outcome mirrored a similar result five years ago when Ben Stokes achieved a historic victory against Australia, but this time it was Woakes and Stokes who switched roles.

At the start of the session, England were at 154/4 with Harry Brook (40*) and Ben Stokes (7*) at the crease. However, Australia managed to tip the balance in their favor as Mitchell Starc dismissed Stokes and Bairstow in quick succession. Starc's experience ensured that Stokes couldn't replicate his Headingly miracle from the past. Stokes edged the ball straight into the hands of Alex Carey, while Bairstow's attempt at a big drive resulted in an inside edge crashing into the stumps.

Despite this setback, Brook held England's innings together, and Chris Woakes partnered with him to push the team closer to victory with a valuable half-century partnership. With the game slipping away, Starc was brought back into action to dismiss Brook, leaving England needing just over 20 runs to win and Australia three wickets away from victory. However, Mark Wood's crucial six off Pat Cummins in the next over, followed by a boundary off Starc's delivery, extinguished any hopes of an Australian comeback. Woakes sealed the game by finding the fence, triggering a nostalgic roar from the crowd reminiscent of 2019.

On the previous day, England ended at 27/0 with Ben Duckett (18*) and Zak Crawley (9*) unbeaten, as they chased a target of 251 runs to keep the Ashes alive. Earlier in the match, Australia were bowled out for 224 in their second innings, with notable contributions from Head (77), Usman Khawaja (43), and Marnus Labuschagne (33). England's bowling trio of Stuart Broad (3/45), Chris Woakes (3/68), and Mark Wood (2/66) played crucial roles in limiting Australia's score. In England's first innings, they faced significant trouble and were at 87/5 before key contributions from Zak Crawley (33), Ben Stokes (80), Moeen Ali (21), and Mark Wood (24) helped them reach a total of 237, trailing Australia by 26 runs.

Australia's first innings saw them being bundled out for 263 runs, with Mitchell Marsh (118) and Travis Head (39) leading the fightback after a shaky start. However, after the dismissal of these two batsmen, Australia suffered a collapse and were bowled out for the same score. Mark Wood's outstanding figures of 5/34, along with contributions from Chris Woakes (3/73) and Stuart Broad (2/58), were instrumental in England's strong performance with the ball.

The brief scores of the match were as follows: Australia 263 & 224 (Travis Head 77, Usman Khawaja 43; Stuart Broad 3/45) against England 237 & 254/7 (Harry Brook 75, Zak Crawley 44; Mitchell Starc 5/78).