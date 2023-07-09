Sri Lanka Crowned ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Champions, Beat Netherlands By 128 Run In Final

Sri Lanka clinched the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier title in a commanding fashion, defeating the Netherlands by a comfortable margin of 128 runs in the final held in Harare. Setting a target of 234 runs for victory, the Sri Lankan team dominated the match, taking five wickets within the opening powerplay and eventually bowling out the Netherlands for a mere 105 runs. Although both teams had already secured qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, Sri Lanka concluded their time in Zimbabwe with an unbeaten record and the prestigious trophy.

_ Group stage: UNBEATEN

_ Super Six stage: UNBEATEN

_ Final: UNBEATEN



Sri Lanka enjoyed a dream run in the #CWC23 Qualifier! pic.twitter.com/QJKDm6nS8M — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2023

The standout performers for Sri Lanka were Maheesh Theekshana (4/31) and Dilshan Madushanka (3/18), who dismantled the Dutch batting lineup, ensuring their team's triumph in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Sri Lanka faced a slight setback during their innings as they lost wickets in the middle order, but they managed to post a competitive total of 233 runs. The Dutch chase faltered early on, with their score slipping from 25 without loss to 49 for six. Sri Lanka took full control of the match, and despite Max O'Dowd (33) and Logan van Beek (20*) briefly stemming the tide, the Netherlands fell significantly short of their target.

In the beginning, Sri Lanka started their batting innings steadily until Sadeera Samarawickrama (19) was dismissed by Vikramjit Singh in the ninth over. Pathum Nissanka (23) also fell in Singh's next over, thanks to a remarkable diving catch by Aryan Dutt, leaving the Lions at 44 for two. However, Kusal Mendis (43) and Sahan Arachchige regained control for Sri Lanka, guiding their team past the 100-run mark in the 20th over. Mendis was then dismissed lbw by Saqib Zulfiqar (2/59). Arachchige and Charith Asalanka (36) kept the scoreboard ticking, but both batsmen departed in consecutive overs, with Arachchige being caught by Zulfiqar at point after scoring 57, and Asalanka being run out.

When captain Dasun Shanaka fell victim to Logan van Beek, followed by Dhananjaya de Silva's dismissal for just one run, Sri Lanka found themselves at 190 for seven, having been 180 for three earlier. However, vital contributions from Wanindu Hasaranga (29) and Theekshana (13) helped Sri Lanka reach a competitive total of 233 before being bowled out. In pursuit of 234 runs, the Netherlands made a decent start with openers O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh scoring at a steady rate. However, Singh was dismissed by Madushanka for 13 runs in the fifth over, triggering a collapse for the Dutch side. Madushanka removed Wesley Barresi for a duck in the following over, while Hasaranga accounted for Teja Nidamanuru without scoring.

The Netherlands continued to lose wickets rapidly, with Noah Croes being trapped lbw and Scott Edwards being run out, leaving the team struggling at 41 for five. The situation worsened as Saqib Zulfiqar was also trapped lbw by Hasaranga, resulting in a score of 49 for six. Van Beek provided some stability alongside O'Dowd until the latter was bowled by Theekshana. Theekshana continued to excel, dismissing Ryan Klein and Aryan Dutt in quick succession before claiming the final wicket in the middle of the 24th over, securing a resounding 128-run victory for Sri Lanka and the tournament title. Both teams will now shift their focus to India, where the Netherlands will take the Q1 place in the World Cup draw, while Sri Lanka occupies the Q2 spot.



Scores in brief

Sri Lanka 233 all out in 47.5 overs (Sahan Arachchige 57, Kusal Mendis 43; Vikramjit Singh 2/12, Logan van Beek 2/40)

Netherlands 105 all out in 23.3 overs (Max O’Dowd 33, Logan van Beek 20*; Maheesh Theekshana 4/31, Dilshan Madushanka 3/18)