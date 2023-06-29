Ashes 2023: Joe Root Strikes Twice In An Over With The Ball To Rein Back Australia On Day 1 Of 2nd Test, WATCH

Former England captain Joe Root has been in sensational form with the bat, scoring a century and 46 in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston last week. On Wednesday, England needed help from Joe Root the bowler to keep them in the hunt in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Australia raced away to 316/3 in the 75th over after losing the toss on a green pitch on the opening day of the second Test on Wednesday. But Root struck twice with his off-spin bowling, dismissing Travis Head for 77 off 73 balls and then all-rounder Cameron Green for a duck in the same over to reduced Pat Cummins-led side to 316 for 5. Australia ended the first day on 339 for 5 in 83 overs.

Root spun a ball away from Head’s bat and Jonny Bairstow completed the stumping to send the in-form Aussie batter back to the pavilion. Three balls later, Green miscued a shot off Root to James Anderson at mid-off to be dismissed for a duck.

Earlier, toss won and Australia sent in on a grassy strip at Lord’s. Light drizzle just before play started in the second Ashes Test made the air even more humid. The skies were leaden enough for the floodlights to stay on all day Wednesday. The two highest wicket-takers at Lord’s could fire the first shots.

This was as good as it gets for England. A dream. James Anderson and Stuart Broad produced swing and nicks off the bats of Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja but they were dropped.

The waterfall of wickets expected by England — and Australia — didn’t materialize and the Australians, after enduring the tough morning and Just Stop Oil protesters, posted a remarkable 339-5 by stumps.

Steve Smith, booed when he walked in and politely clapped when he walked off at stumps, led Australia's charge with an unbeaten 85. Alex Carey was on 11. Smith anchored century stands with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head after Warner and Khawaja frustrated England in the morning.

“An amazing day for us,” Labuschagne said. “Could've been three down (by lunch). You’re going to take that (339-5) when you get sent in on a wicket that we thought had a fair bit in it.”

Josh Tongue, making his Ashes debut, became the first England bowler to bowl out Australia’s opening batsmen since 1968, and the first at Lord's since 1884. But the bowling decayed on a slow pitch. Anderson conceded only 29 runs from 15 overs without luck but England conceded 36 extras, including 12 no balls.

Another concern was No. 3 batter Ollie Pope, who injured his right shoulder making a stop after lunch and didn’t return to the field. England said he was receiving ice treatment.

