Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct During Australia vs England 1st Test

Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali is fined 25 percent of his match fees and one demerit point by ICC.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in the 1st Test of Ashes 2023 against Australia.

"Moeen Ali was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," the Official ICC website informed.

It is Ali's first offence in the past two years. One demerit point has also been added to Moeen Ali's disciplinary record for breaching Level 1 ICC Code of Conduct.

Why Ali has been fined by ICC?

During the 89th over of Australia's first innings on Day 2, Moeen was seen applying a drying agent to his bowling hand near the boundary rope while fielding, suggested the official ICC website.

Moeen has accepted the sanction and he also admitted the offence to the match referee of the Ashes 2023 1st Test.

