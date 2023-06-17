AUS: 311-5 (94) | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: England Desperate For Wickets

England started Day 2 of the 1st Test of the Ashes 2023 in style as Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes caused a lot of trouble to the Australian top order. Broad handed the Aussies two massive blows in quick succession as he dismissed his favorite target David Warner for the fifteenth time in Test cricket and on the very next ball world number 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne for a duck to put Australia in all sorts of trouble.

At Lunch, the Aussies were in a difficult spot with 78 runs on the board with the loss of 3 wickets. From there, it was Travis Head and Usman Khawaja who kept Australia in the contest as both left-handers completed their fifties until Moeen Ali trapped Head a peacher for 50 off 63.

Alex Carey 52 (80) and Khawaja 126 (279) will continue Australia's innings on Day 3 of the 1st Test of the Ashes 2023.