'Singer Losing Their Vocals But...', Nathan Lyon Shows Sympathy For Moeen Ali's Injury

Lyon drew a comparison between Moeen Ali's predicament and a lead singer losing their voice but still having to perform at a concert.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Nathan Lyon, Australia's star spinner, expressed his sympathy for Moeen Ali's finger injury following the all-rounder's 25 percent match fee fine for applying a substance on his bowling hand. As the opening Test of the Ashes neared its conclusion, Australia finished the day at 107/3, still 174 runs behind.

Lyon drew a comparison between Moeen Ali's predicament and a lead singer losing their voice but still having to perform at a concert. Despite struggling with his finger, Moeen bowled 33 overs in the first innings. He managed to take two wickets but conceded 147 runs. In addition to the match fee penalty for applying a foreign substance to his finger without the umpires' permission, Moeen faced the challenge of filling in for the injured head spinner, Jack Leach. Moeen, who retired from Test cricket in 2021, was asked to participate in the Ashes series.

"I have a lot of sympathy for Mo [Moeen Ali]. Not having played any red-ball cricket for two years and then being asked to bowl a lot of overs, it's a tough situation," Nathan Lyon stated, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "To put it in an unusual way, it's like a singer losing their vocals but still expected to perform at a concert. As finger spinners, especially off-spinners, we rely on gripping the ball with our fingers on the seam and generating spin, drop, and drift. So, I have a great deal of sympathy for him. I've experienced it before, and it can be quite painful," he added.

