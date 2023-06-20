topStoriesenglish2624320
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA TEST SERIES

Pakistan's Schedule For Sri Lanka Test Series Announced

Pakistan last played a Test at the Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo in 2014. They have played six Tests at the ground, winning one, losing one with four matches ending in a draw.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pakistan's Schedule For Sri Lanka Test Series Announced

Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, starting from July 16, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16 with Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo hosting the second Test from July 24-28. Babar Azam's side will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a two-day warm-up game on July 11. The venue for the warm-up fixture is yet to be confirmed, as per PCB release.

Also Read: Watch: David Warner's Thumbs-Up Shuts Down Trolls, Australian Opener Responds To 'Cheat' Chants In Style

During Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in 2022 for the two-match Test series, the South Asian team scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the ground and win the first Test by four wickets. The hosts pounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win as the series resulted in 1-1 draw.

Pakistan last played a Test at the Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo in 2014. They have played six Tests at the ground, winning one, losing one with four matches ending in a draw. The Sri Lanka series will be Pakistan's first assignment in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile