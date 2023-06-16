Who Is Ahsan Raza, Pakistani Umpire Who Survived 2009 Terrorist Attack, Officiating In 1st Ashes Test

In the first Test of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia, Pakistani umpire Ahsan Raza was spotted officiating the proceedings and that brought happiness among the Pakistani fans. This is Raza's first Ashes Test as an Elite ICC umpire and this is a journey that he should be very proud of. Raza is a former cricketer, who took a liking to umpiring post retirement. He was a wicketkeeper and batter who did not get to ever play for Pakistan. But Raza worked hard to hone his umpiring skills and become successful, at least, in this new profession. Talking about his playing days, Raza played 21 first-class matches and 4 List-A games. In 21 F-C matches, he scored 192 runs with no fifty or hundred to his name. Clearly, he was not very good with the bat in hand and that is why his playing career did not take any jump.

However, unlike his cricket, Raza is a successful umpire in the sport. He made his umpiring debut in the year 2006. His first stint in umpiring came in 2006 when he stood in a first-class match. He got a PCB contract in 2009 after which he did not stop. Raza then stood in Under-19 World Cup in 2018. Later that year, he was also umpiring at the Women's T20 World Cup. Raza also officiated in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers as well as 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

What an inspiring journey from Ahsan Raza. Was one of the victims of SL team attack back in 2009 and there were even rumors that he had expired but he fought through it and made his way to the top from bottom.



In 2021, Raza stood in his first Test, a game between Pakistan and South Africa. He officiated in his 50th T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in November 2020. In just four years from then, he is now standing in his first Ashes Test.

Not o forget, there were many obstacles in his career. He has survived the terrorist attack in Lahore in 2009. In 2009, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by terrorists when they were going to the Gaddafi stadium. A bullet hit Raza and he was critically wounded in the attack. But he recovered and continued his journey to become a top umpire.