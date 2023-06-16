topStoriesenglish2622536
NewsCricket
ASHES 2023

Who Is Ahsan Raza, Pakistani Umpire Who Survived 2009 Terrorist Attack, Officiating In 1st Ashes Test

Pakistani umpire Ahsan Raza is officiating in his first Test of Ashes series. This is a big moment for Raza, who was hit by a bullet in the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who Is Ahsan Raza, Pakistani Umpire Who Survived 2009 Terrorist Attack, Officiating In 1st Ashes Test

In the first Test of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia, Pakistani umpire Ahsan Raza was spotted officiating the proceedings and that brought happiness among the Pakistani fans. This is Raza's first Ashes Test as an Elite ICC umpire and this is a journey that he should be very proud of. Raza is a former cricketer, who took a liking to umpiring post retirement. He was a wicketkeeper and batter who did not get to ever play for Pakistan. But Raza worked hard to hone his umpiring skills and become successful, at least, in this new profession. Talking about his playing days, Raza played 21 first-class matches and 4 List-A games. In 21 F-C matches, he scored 192 runs with no fifty or hundred to his name. Clearly, he was not very good with the bat in hand and that is why his playing career did not take any jump.

Also Read | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates

However, unlike his cricket, Raza is a successful umpire in the sport. He made his umpiring debut in the year 2006. His first stint in umpiring came in 2006 when he stood in a first-class match. He got a PCB contract in 2009 after which he did not stop. Raza then stood in Under-19 World Cup in 2018. Later that year, he was also umpiring at the Women's T20 World Cup. Raza also officiated in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers as well as 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. 

In 2021, Raza stood in his first Test, a game between Pakistan and South Africa. He officiated in his 50th T20 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in November 2020. In just four years from then, he is now  standing in his first Ashes Test. 

Not o forget, there were many obstacles in his career. He has survived the terrorist attack in Lahore in 2009. In 2009, the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by terrorists when they were going to the Gaddafi stadium. A bullet hit Raza and he was critically wounded in the attack. But he recovered and continued his journey to become a top umpire.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile