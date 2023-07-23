Ashes 4th Test ENG vs AUS Day 5 Weather Prediction: Will Rain Affect The Result Of Match In Manchester?

The fourth Test between England and Australia has come to an interesting point. England were disappointed by the fact that rain spoiled most of the time on Day 4, resulting in Australia still hanging around with the bat. Just one wicket was lost on Day 4 in form of Marnus Labuschagne who finished with an excellent 111 off 173 balls that included 10 fours and 2 sixes repectively.

Mitchell Marsh (31) and Cameron Green (3) will begin Day 5 with Australia placed at 214 for 5 in the 2nd innings, still trailing by 61 runs. England need to win this Test to level it 2-2, going into the fifth Test, which will then become the decider. Australia will be looking to bat out as much time as possible. Wiht just five wickets in hand, and still a deficit of 61 to cover, they know defeat could be round the corner if they slip here. Besides good show with the bat, Aussies will also be hoping for rain to arrive on the fifth day. Josh Hazlewood has already mentioned that they will not mind some sort of time loss in this Test due to weather. Turns out, Australia may get lucky on thi front.



The weather forecard in Manchester for Sunday is lovely, if you love rains. But if you love Test cricket and you are also an England fan, then this is bad news. There isa 91 percent chance of rain falling in Machester on July 21. It is also predicted that there will be spells of sunshine in the afternoon. However, one cannot ascertain how much play time will be possible on the last and decisive day of the Test to get a result.

Coming back to cricket, Australia do have a good batting resource to come despite losing five wickets. The tail is rather long with Nathan Lyon not featuring in the XI due to injury. Alex Carey is the new man in. Pat Cummins, the captain, can bat and Mitchell Starc too is no mug with the willow. Josh Hazlewood is the only weak link and that's why he is the number 11 in the team.