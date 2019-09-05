close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jofra Archer

Ashes: Australia fans abuse Jofra Archer, evicted from the stadium

The fans, who were reportedly seated near the boundary line where Archer was fielding had shouted: "Jofra, show us your passport."

Ashes: Australia fans abuse Jofra Archer, evicted from the stadium
Images Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Some Australian fans were evicted from the Old Trafford after they abused England pacer Jofra Archer, according to a report published in the newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald.

The fans, who were reportedly seated near the boundary line where Archer was fielding had shouted: "Jofra, show us your passport." As their neighbours lodged a complaint about their abusive behaviour with the stadium authorities, they were asked to leave the ground immediately on Wednesday.

Archer, however, didn't respond to their behaviour.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and a win for the visitors will ensure they retain the urn. While Australia won the first match and the second ended in a draw, England rode Ben Stokes' heroics to win the third Test narrowly by a wicket in Headingley.

Tags:
Jofra ArcherAustraliaOld TraffordEnglandHeadingley
Next
Story

4th Ashes Test: Steve Smith piles on agony for England after let-off

Must Watch

PT3M29S

Happy Teachers' Day: PM Modi extend greetings to the teaching community