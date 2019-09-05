Ashes: Australia fans abuse Jofra Archer, evicted from the stadium

Some Australian fans were evicted from the Old Trafford after they abused England pacer Jofra Archer, according to a report published in the newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald.

The fans, who were reportedly seated near the boundary line where Archer was fielding had shouted: "Jofra, show us your passport." As their neighbours lodged a complaint about their abusive behaviour with the stadium authorities, they were asked to leave the ground immediately on Wednesday.

Archer, however, didn't respond to their behaviour.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and a win for the visitors will ensure they retain the urn. While Australia won the first match and the second ended in a draw, England rode Ben Stokes' heroics to win the third Test narrowly by a wicket in Headingley.