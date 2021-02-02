हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashoke Dinda

Ashoke Dinda retires from all forms of cricket, thanks Sourav Ganguly for handing him first-class debut

Ashok Dinda last played in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which made a total of three appearance for Goa. "Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect," Dinda was quoted as saying in a report on PTI.  

Ashoke Dinda retires from all forms of cricket, thanks Sourav Ganguly for handing him first-class debut
Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced retirement from all formats of cricket. (PTI/File Photo)

India and Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced retirement from all formats of cricket. The seamer has featured in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India and had switched to Goa from Bengal earlier this season.

The 36-year-old last played in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which made a total of three appearance for Goa. "Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect," Dinda was quoted as saying in a report on PTI

Dinda also thanked BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly for giving him an opportunity to make his debut for the Bengal unit.

"There have been several people who have helped me throughout my career whom I would like to thank beginning with my parents. Then it's Dada (Sourav Ganguly). It was because of him that I got to play for Bengal. I was not in the squad but he included me as a 16th member and handed me a debut," Dinda remembered.

Dinda represented Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Rising Pune Supergiants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. In 78 IPL games, Dinda picked up 68 wickets at a strike rate of 22.20 and an economy rate of 8.22, with his best figures being 4/18.

Dinda drew curtains down on a career spanning one and a half decade, in which the 36-year-old became the second highest wicket-taker for Bengal after former left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee. Dinda has a total of 420 scalps under his name from 116 first-class matches.

The report also mentioned that the seamer was handed a silver plaque and a bouquet and was thanked for his contribution by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das.

"The contribution of Dinda is enormous. He is one of the best fast bowlers we have produced. He will be remembered for his ability to take wickets and win matches, bowl long spells and his never-say-die spirit," Dalmiya said. 

- with PTI inputs 

