The people's protests in Sri Lanka are on the rise amid the massive economic crisis that has hit the country. The president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew away to a foreign land after protestors reached his house and captured it. These protests were on even when the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test was going on at the Galle International cricket stadium. That Test match was un affected but more cricket games in future could have an impact due to the ongoing crisis in the island nation. The two immediate tournaments set to take place in Sri Lanka are Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka and Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan are set to play their first Test vs Sri Lanka from July 16 at the Galle International stadium. The second Test will be held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from July 24 to 28. Both these cities have been affected by protests as some incidents of violence has also bee reported. There are some parts where curfew has also been announced in wake of the protests. In such a scenario, organising an international tour could be difficult for Sri Lanka Cricket. There has been no announcement made yet on whether the upcoming tour will be be cancelled or not, but an update is around the corner, if some media reports are to be believed.

Not to forget, India are also to land in Sri Lanka to play in Asia Cup 2022. Sri Lanka were given a green flag to host the mega event despite the growing tension in the country due to the economic stress. However, with the protests now getting intense and leading to violence in some places, it would be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming few days. Asia cup starts on August 27 and ends of September 11.