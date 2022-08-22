Sri Lanka's right-arm fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a calf injury. Chameera sustained the injury during the team practice session. Sri Lanka Cricket announced that Nuwan Thushara will replace Chameera in the 18-man squad. Chameera's absence will put extra pressure on a young Sri Lankan seam-bowling attack at the Asia Cup. Their fast-bowling contingent now has Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana.

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi & Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 22, 2022

Coming to the Asia Cup, the 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event) from August 27 till September 11. Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Dinesh Chandimal.