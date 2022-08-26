NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Huge BLOW to Pakistan ahead of clash vs India at Asia Cup as star player gets injured

The 21-year-old was sent for a MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury after he complained of lower back pain during a net session at the ICC Academy here on Thursday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Huge BLOW to Pakistan ahead of clash vs India at Asia Cup as star player gets injured

Ahead of the all-important clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022, Babar Azam's side has got a huge blow as their pacer Mohammad Wasim has suffered back pain. Not to forget, Pakistan have already lost Shaheen Shah Afridi due to a knee injury. Their pace bowling depart will get thinner if Wasim is declared unfit for the match vs India. Shaheen has been replaced by young Mohammad Hasnain. Wasim suffered a back pain during net session on Thursday.   

The 21-year-old was sent for a MRI scan to determine the severity of his injury after he complained of lower back pain during a net session at the ICC Academy here on Thursday. According to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn't want to "risk a potential long-term injury" and hence sent the pacer for a precautionary scan.

The youngster has featured in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is since making his international debut in July last year. The team management would hope the injury is not serious and Wasim can recuperate in time for the tournament as Pakistan are already without the services of its main bowler Shaheen because of a lingering knee ligament injury sustained in July. The two-time champions are scheduled to clash against arch-rivals India in their tournament opener on Sunday.

Pakistan playing XI

Babar Azam will have his task cut out when he decides his playing XI with injury concern for Wasim and Shaheen already out of the XI. Pakistan will definitely open with Babar and Mohammad Rizwan at the top followed by Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Khusdil Shah can follow next. Shadab Khan will be there alongwith Haris Rauf. Mohammad Hasnain is expected to play alongside Mohammad Nawaz.   

