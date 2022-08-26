Virat Kohli once again won the hearts of his fans around the globe by showing his kind gesture toward a fan from Pakistan. Kohli always has fans gearing up to go cross the limits to get a picture with him. Notably, in India's clash against Sri Lanka, a fan crossed security illegally and ran onto the ground to a picture with Kohli. Moreover, during the IPL 2022, a fan ran onto the ground to meet Kohli before he was sidelined by the security guard.

Ahead the Asia Cup 2022 blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, fans have already started trying to meet their idol and favourite cricketer, Virat Kohli. Recently, after India's practice session on Wednesday (August 24), a fan from Babar Azam's city, Lahore, can to the team bus running to get a picture clicked with Virat Kohli. He was first stopped by the security but Kohli made his day. (Virat Kohli's SPECIAL tribute to MS Dhoni goes VIRAL)

Hear out this diehard fan of Kohli who went all the way to Dubai from Pak just for a selfie pic.twitter.com/h1YsgdKLCg — pasha (@zorawarrr) August 25, 2022

After the fan screamed Kohli's name, the batter noticed the fan and came back to the fan to get picture him. First, Kohli was walking straight as he didn't notice the fan being stopped by the security for him. The fan named Mohammad Jibran said he will never forget that moment in a video shared by PakTV on their youtube channel.

"I am not a fan of anyone but Virat Kohli, for whom I have come from Pakistan hoping to get a picture clicked with him. I waited for an entire month for this so the moment he finished his practice and was about to go back to his hotel, I tried a lot. He is an amazing person besides being a fabulous cricketer. He listened to me and agreed to my request of getting the selfie clicked," the fan told PakTV.