Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin on August 27 and the winners of the marquee tournament will be decided on September 11, 2022. All the top nations from Asia will take part in the Asia Cup 2022, which will be played in the T20I format. A total of 6 teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will compete against each other for the trophy. Notably, the winner of the Qualified round will be the sixth team to take part in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly also informed about the venue of the Asia Cup 2022, it will be played in the UAE. Asia Cup 2022 was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka but due to the ongoing economic crisis, the event has been shifted to UAE. (Loop continues: Virat Kohli TROLLED again after yet another failure)

"Asia Cup will be held in the UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rain (in that duration)," Ganguly told reporters after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

Who won the last Asia Cup (2018)?

The 2018 Asia Cup was won by the Men in Blue and the 2020 edition of the tournament was postponed due to the pandemic situation around the globe that year. Sri Lanka were hosts of the 2020 edition but COVID-19 postponed the event to 2021 and later on to 2022. Pakistan, who were supposed to be the 2022 host, now have the hosting rights of 2023.

Which team will join the five nations in the Asia Cup 2022?

The sixth team can be UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong, depending on the results of the qualifier.

Which nation has won Asia Cup most number of times?

Defending champions Team India are the most successful team of the tournament so far which started in 1984 in Sharjah. Notably, this will the fifteenth edition of the Asia Cup. India have won the tournament a record seven times with Sri Lanka number 2 on the list with winning it five times.