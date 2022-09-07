NewsCricket
Indian cricket fans are obviously disappionted by the losses. And they have been roasting the players as well. A cricket journalist from Sri Lanka, who is a known troller of the Indian cricket team, has been active on social media, making fun of the Indian cricketers.

India lost to a spirited Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday (September 6) at Dubai International Stadium. It was a must-win game for India, who had earlier lost to Pakistan in their first clash of the Super Stage. However, Rohit Sharma-led India could not display an all-round show and fell short of the win. Their hopes now hang on other team's performances. India now need Afghanistan to beat Pakistan tonight, that is September 7 and then hope Sri Lanka beat Pakistan too. However, India need to beat Afghanistan to ensure they have one win in their bag. It is quote unfortunate from India's standpoint to see them depend on permutations and combinations after losing two back to back games in the Super 4s. 

Indian cricket fans are obviously disappionted by the losses. And they have been roasting the players as well. A cricket journalist from Sri Lanka, who is a known troller of the Indian cricket team, has been active on social media, making fun of the Indian cricketers. He goes by the name Daniel Alexander and in the past too, he has beena accused of crossing the thin line between banter and mockery. 

In a series of tweets, Daniel mocked the Indian cricket team. In one of the tweets he wrote, he said Air India flights from Dubai to Mumbai are sold out now as India has been almost knocked out of the tournament. There are other such tweets as well. Take a look at all of them. 

Rohit backed his players as said that India are still a quality team and nothing really changes after just 2 losses. He said that, at the same time, Indian cricket team need to answer a few questions. "We need to find answers as a team, like where we are with five bowlers. We know now where we stand with this combination. No long term worries, we have lost only two games back to back. Since the last World Cup, we haven’t lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers," said Rohit after the loss vs SL.

