India received a huge blow during the Asia Cup 2022 campaign when they got to know that ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja getting ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. There were question raised by experts and fans that how did Jadeja suddenly got injured. The reason has now been revealed. As per a report in Times of India, Jadeja seemed to have got injured during an adventure activity at the sea side in Dubai.

BCCI had shared the moments from the adventure activities the Indian cricketers took up during break between matches. The next day Jadeja was ruled out. Turns out Jadeja had slipped on a ski-board and hurt his knee badly.

"He had to save himselg on some kind of a ski-board as part of an adventure activity - not part of the training manual at all. It was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to a surgery," said a BCCI source.

Jadeja has already got operated on his injury and posted updates on the same as well. However, his return to international cricket is in doubt as there is no update on how long will the all-rounder take to recover to match fitness.

BCCI officials are apparently very angry with Rahul Dravid, and Rohit Sharma over th injury. Head coach Dravid said that let's not jump the again with Jadeja getting ruled out of the T20 World Cup as there is still some time left for the tournament. However, BCCI sources say that Jadeja is not expected to go to Australia to take part in the all-important World Cup.

After Jadeja got injured during the Asia Cup, India's campaign got derailed with two back-to-back losses vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka that eventually got Rohit Sharma's side out of the tournament.