NewsCricket
RAVINDRA JADEJA INJURY

Ravindra Jadeja gives BIG update on injury, set to make comeback after...

Ravindra Jadeja Health News: Jadeja was having a solid Asia Cup 2022 till he got injured. In the first match against Pakistan, he played a match-winning knock of 35 and registered figures of 0/11 in two overs. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ravindra Jadeja gives BIG update on injury, set to make comeback after...

Ravindra Jadeja's knee surgery is successful and the all-rounder will start rehabilitation soon. Earlier on Saturday before India's Super Four clash with Pakistan, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid had announced that Jadeja sustained an injury in his knee and as a result, was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Axar Patel, another bowling all-rounder was announced as his replacement. Jadeja took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his surgery was successful and will start rehabilitation soon.

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," said Jadeja in a post.

Jadeja was having a solid Asia Cup 2022 till he got injured. In the first match against Pakistan, he played a match-winning knock of 35 and registered figures of 0/11 in two overs. In the next match against Hong Kong, he did not bat but took 1/15 with the ball and fielded really well.
The star all-rounder is having a solid 2022 so far, both with bat and ball. In nine T20Is this year, Jadeja has scored 201 runs in eight innings at an average of 50.25. His best individual score is 46* this year in the format. Besides this, he has taken five wickets, with best figures of 1/15.

In three Tests this year, he has scored 328 runs in five innings at an average of 82.00. He has smashed two centuries in the longer format of the sport this year. His best score is 175* that he scored against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He has also taken 10 wickets in this format with best figures of 5/41. In three ODIs this year, he has scored 36 runs in two innings at an average of 36.00. His best score in format this year is 29. He has also taken a wicket in the format this year. Notably, Team India is playing Sri Lanka in a crucial Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 today.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Ravindra Jadeja injuryjadeja surgeryRavindra Jadeja newswhat happened to ravindra jadejaIndia cricketravindra jadeja health news cricket newsAsia Cup 2022Ravindra Jadeja injury updateAsia Cup 2022Ravindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja news updateRavindra Jadeja newsRavindra Jadeja injuryRavindra Jadeja injury updateRavindra Jadeja surgeryRavindra Jadeja comebackRavindra Jadeja T20 World Cup

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints