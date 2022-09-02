Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Full Schedule and Points Table: India vs Pakistan on September 4? Team India Full List of matches, TV Timing
Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage with a possible clash against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4).
Asia Cup Super 4 format
In the group stages, 6 teams have been divided into 2 groups — Group A and Group. Group A has: India, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B has: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Top two teams from each group — A1, A2, B1, B2 — will advance to the Super 4 and will play against each other in the round robin format. The top two teams will enter the final to be played on September 11 in Dubai.
Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 — Qualified teams
The group stage matches are on now in the Asia Cup 2022. Here are the remaining matches, winners and qualified teams from both Group A and Group B and points. India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have qualified for Super 4 from Group A and B respectively.
Asia Cup 2022 Points Table
India vs Pakistan on Sunday?
The first-round of India vs Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022 was played out on August 28 at Dubai. India won that match by 5 wickets. Pakistan need to beat Hong Kong on September 2 to enter the Super 4. If they do that, then Pakistan will enter the Super 4 as A2 and can meet India (A1) on September 4 at Dubai.
Super 4 Schedule
B1 v B2: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka/Bangladesh: 3 September, Sharjah
A1 v A2: India vs Pakistan/Hong Kong: 4 September, Dubai
A1 v B1: India vs Afghanistan: 8 September, Dubai
A2 v B2: Pakistan/Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka: 9 September, Dubai
A1 v B2: India vs Sri Lanka: 6 September, Dubai
