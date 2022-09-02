Team India became the 2nd team in Asia Cup 2022 to qualify for Super 4s two days ago. And on Thursday (September 1) night, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in a thriller to book their spot in the Super 4s as well. Afghanistan are the other team to have booked the spot in the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022. On Friday (September 2), Pakistan and Hong Kong will play against each other to book the last spot in the Super 4s. Pakistan lost to India by 5 wickets in their first clash of the tournament. Like Pakistan, HK too lost their opening contest vs India two days ago.

Asia Cup Super 4 format

In the group stages, 6 teams have been divided into 2 groups — Group A and Group. Group A has: India, Pakistan and Hong Kong, while Group B has: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Top two teams from each group — A1, A2, B1, B2 — will advance to the Super 4 and will play against each other in the round robin format. The top two teams will enter the final to be played on September 11 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 — Qualified teams

The group stage matches are on now in the Asia Cup 2022. Here are the remaining matches, winners and qualified teams from both Group A and Group B and points. India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have qualified for Super 4 from Group A and B respectively.

Sept 2: Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Winner

Asia Cup 2022 Points Table

Just one spot of the Super 4 up for grabs!

India vs Pakistan on Sunday?

The first-round of India vs Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2022 was played out on August 28 at Dubai. India won that match by 5 wickets. Pakistan need to beat Hong Kong on September 2 to enter the Super 4. If they do that, then Pakistan will enter the Super 4 as A2 and can meet India (A1) on September 4 at Dubai.

Super 4 Schedule

B1 v B2: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka/Bangladesh: 3 September, Sharjah

A1 v A2: India vs Pakistan/Hong Kong: 4 September, Dubai

A1 v B1: India vs Afghanistan: 8 September, Dubai

A2 v B2: Pakistan/Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka: 9 September, Dubai

A1 v B2: India vs Sri Lanka: 6 September, Dubai