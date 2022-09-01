Asitha Fernando, playing in his first T20I, made it a memorable match for himself by hitting the winning runs for Sri Lanka in the all-important must-win game vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday in Dubai. Lankans managed to cope with run-chase pressure to win the game by 2 wickets and qualify for Super 4s. Chasing 184 to win, Kusal Mendis struck a fifty and captain Dasun Shanaka played a brilliant knock of 45 to help the side win the thrilling clash.

But after the win, Bangladesh team was again trolled as fans called them 'chokers' for failing again in crucial moment of the game. Bangladesh could not handle the nerves and bowled many no-balls to gift Sri Lanka the match.

Take a look at reactions.

The problem with Bangladesh Cricket Team is that they just celebrate it too early. What a win by Sri Lanka!

Bangladesh is mighty chokers __.....whata game man __ asia cup at his peak — Abhishek (@abhi____10) September 1, 2022

Bangladesh, you habitual chokers!

Cricket, you indisputable king! — Saahil (@saahilspeaking) September 1, 2022

Earlier, for Bangladesh Afif Hossain smash 39 while Mahmudullah played a much-needed knock of 27 runs to help their team post a challenging total of 183/7 in 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne bagged two wickets each while Maheesh Theekshana scalped 1 wicket.

Opting to bowl first, debutant Asitha Fernando provided Sri Lanka with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Sabbir Rahman. The batter departed after scoring five runs, and the team`s total read at 29/1 after 4.0 overs. Captain Shakib Al Hasan then came to the crease. Mehidy Hasan Miraz shifted gears and slammed Asitha Fernando for a six and back-to-back two fours. The blistering duo of Hasan Miraz and Shakib took their team`s total beyond the 50-run mark in under 6 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga gave Bangladesh another blow as he sent hard-hitting player Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing after scoring 38 runs in 26 deliveries.Mushfiqur Rahim then came on the crease but could not stand long as he was dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne, scoring just four runs. Easing some pressure from his team, Shakib hammered Chamika Karunaratne for 10 runs, the over was decorated with two back-to-back fours.

With a four in the over Shakib crossed 6,000 runs in international cricket. Bangladesh team ended 10 over with an 85/3 score. Shakib`s blistering form came to an end as Maheesh Theekshana delivered a stunning ball to bowled the Bangladesh skipper out. Shakib went back to the pavilion after scoring 24 runs in 22 balls. Mahmudullah then came to the crease to join hands with Afif Hossain to ease some pressure from the team.

Hossain smashed a blistering six to take his team`s total beyond 100-runs in the 13th over.Mahmudullah then joined hands with Hossain in smashing Sri Lankan bowlers all around the ground. He hammered Hasaranga for 14 runs in the 15th over.Both batters were in red-hot form as they slammed Sri Lanka bowlers while gathering much-needed runs for their team.

Hossain`s hitting was cut short by Dilshan Madushanka, who sent him packing after scoring 39 runs in 22 balls. Mahmudullah also fell prey to Hasaranga`s spin after scoring 27 runs in 22 balls. Mosaddek Hossain slammed a stunning back-to-back two fours on the delivery of Asitha Fernando to help his team post a total of 183/7 on board.

Sri Lanka were powered by Mendis' 37-ball 60 and Shanaka's 45 in their chase of 184 runs. Despite losing wickets at crucial stages, SL's tail hung there and took the side home.

Chamika Karunaratne (16 off 10 balls) and Asitha Fernando (10 off 3 balls) played crucial little knocks to take team past the winning mark.

With ANI inputs