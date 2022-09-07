Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the headline after her alleged tiff with Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Urvashi was present at the Dubai International Stadium for both of India’s games against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

The Bollywood star is now being trolled on social media after posting a romantic Instagram reel featuring young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. The video of the reel is now going viral on all social media platforms.

WATCH Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram Reel featuring Naseem Shah here…

Aj pata Chala hamare NASEEM ko kiski Nazar lagi hai#UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/kllpMbbN6E — Muhammad Ibrahim (@Muhmmd_here) September 6, 2022

The video is a screen recording from Urvashi’s recent Instagram story, which basically is a fan-made edit of them during the recent India vs Pakistan match. In the video, it was shown that they both were looking at each other and blushing.

Here is how the fans reacted to the reel on social media…

Sari Dunya in dono ki milane ki koshish main jur gae he __#Pakistan #AsiaCup2022#urvashirautela#naseemshah pic.twitter.com/LUYIDTSp8k — Samo Shahwani - Justice For Jibran (@samoshahwani) September 7, 2022

Hath jorr k kehta hai dor rahy hmary larky se phly hi usky jawani may cramps parte hein..#NaseemShah #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/31WhuEf6t8 — RoMeoo (@RomanRaza4) September 6, 2022

Dear #UrvashiRautela,



Your #Instagram story is _ but please stay away from our boy #NaseemShah



He needs to concentrate on his bowling!#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/BvPYHiAq2F — Anees Hanif (@anees_avis) September 6, 2022

Urvashi Rautela was once again seen in the stands cheering for Team India in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Rautela and India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant allegedly dated each other in the past and Twitter just love to see Bollywood actress attend the India match.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah, who made his T20I debut against India in the Group Stage clash on August 28, has been one of the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in this tournament. In three matches so far, Naseem has picked up 5 wickets including a best of 2/7 against Hong Kong.

Pakistan’s next match will be against Afghanistan at Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Babar Azam’s side had earlier won the Super 4 match against India by five wickets on Sunday (September 4). While India after losing their first two Super 4 matches are on the brink of elimination from the tournament.