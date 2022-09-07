Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Pakistan opened their Super 4 campaign with a record-breaking win over India on Sunday (September 4) and our comfortably placed in second spot on the Super 4 Points Table behind Sri Lanka.

A win for Babar’s side will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each and the next couple of matches between India and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be made insignificant.

A win for Afghanistan will keep their hopes as well as India team’s chances alive. Pakistan will not find it easy against Afghanistan, who have former Pak pacer Umar Gul in their support staff as bowling coach.

Afghanistan __ bowling coach, Umar Gul talks about a great start for Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim Zadran in this tournament and also about Babar Azam's form in the DP World #AsiaCup 2022 _0#AFGvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/lxra6zmalu — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022

“We won both our matches and qualified for the Super Four. Whenever you participate in any tournament, the first match is of utmost value as it sets the tone of the tournament,” Gul said.

The 39-year-old further added the way Afghanistan performed matters more than the actual victories because the form is hugely crucial in tournaments. “We dominated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and wins over them have given a lot of morale to our players and they remain confident for the next challenge,” he further added.

Match Details

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will held on Wednesday (September 7).

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played in Sharjah.

What time will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

How can I watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.