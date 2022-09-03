Team Pakistan beat Hong Kong by a massive margin of 155 runs in their last Group stage match in Sharjah on September 3. That win ensured them the place in the Super 4 stages of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan started their tournament with a loss vs arch-rivals India, going down by 5 wickets on August 28. But they have bounced back in style and will meet Rohit Sharma's side again tomorrow on September 4 in Dubai.

Mohammad Rizwan was the chief architect of the Pakistan win on Friday, scoring an unbeaten 78 off 57 balls. This knock included 6 fours and 1 six respectively. However, for most part of the innings, Rizwan was batting with a strike rate of 100, which is an issue in Pakistan batting lineup. There are hitters of the cricket ball in the middle order but because many balls are consumed by the top 3, they don't often get many chances regularly. That is how Pakistan have become heavily dependent on their top 3 in recent times in this format.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lashed out at Men in Green for this old template of batting in the shortest format of the game, saying that it needs changing. He pointed out to Rizwan's innings and said that he was not required to come out unbeaten in 20 overs. Batters like Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab were wasted in the game vs Hong Kong, in his opinion.

"Mohammad Rizwan going back not out to me was a big no no. Okay, if you are tired, try to hit boundaries and maybe get out and try and get fresh legs in the middle. There was Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan still to come. What is the point in this format going not out. I am not buying it, I am sorry," Akram told Star Sports after the end of the match.

Pakistan meet India in their first match of Super 4 on Sunday (September 4). The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.