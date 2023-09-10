Pakistan Lose ODI World No 1 Spot Ahead Of India Clash In Asia Cup, Australia Take Top Spot

Ahead of the IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s, Babar Azam's Pakistan have been dethroned from the top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. Australia are the new World No 1. The Aussies have climbed to the top spot on back of two victories over South Africa. The Mitchell Marsh-led Australia beat South Africa in a thriller in first ODI before they thrashed them in the 2nd ODI. These wins have helped Austalia travel to the top of the rankings.

Australia have jumped to the top spot in with 121 points, one point more than Pakistan, who are right now placed at second spot with 120 points. Aussies have worked their way out to the top after manyd debacles. Let's not forget that, in 2022, they lost the away series vs Sri Lanka before being humbled by the Zimbabwe in an ODI. They started the revival with 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand at home followed by 3-0 win over England in November last year. Australia then beat India March in a three-match series and look set to seal one more after taking 2-0 lead in the five match series vs Proteas men.

The excitement and predictions pouring in: Fans are anticipating the #PAKvIND clash tomorrow ___#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/9H2jp56agN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 9, 2023

It will be neck and neck battle between Pakistan and Australia in the next few weeks. If Pakistan are able to win Asia Cup and win their next four encounters and Australia whitewas South Africa in the five match series, the race for the top spot will get spicier.

For now, Babar-led side should not be thinking about the World No 1 status. The focus should be to first beat India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s of Asia Cup and book their spot in the final scheduled to take place in Colombo on September 17. It will be an icing on the cake for the fans if India and Pakistan both make it to the final of the continental tournament.

As far as India are concerned, they remain World No 3 team with rating of 114. If Inda are able to continue winning run in Asia Cup and also win the trophy, their rankings will definitely improve.