Colombo Weather Update Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Clash: Has Rain Subsided For Mega Clash?

The hype for the India vs Pakistan never goes down. It may have rained all through last week in Colombo, where the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan is to take place, but the fans still bought the tickets and won't move an inch away from their seats until unless the game is unfortunately called off. That is what the India vs Pakistan match brings with itself. The fact these two sides don't meet with each other so often adds more spice to the contest.

The first clash between the two sides was washed out due to rain in Pallekele, on September 2. Only India batted in that match, scoring 260-odd runs. Pakistan could not come out to chase the target as the rain did not stop.

The Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan will be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Rain threat looms large on the match. It is also true, at the same time, that the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka game was played at the same stadium, a day before, on September 9.

Virat Kohli shares his experience with budding cricketers

What is the weather prediction in Colombo on September 10?

A day before the match, the weather apps were predicting 90 to 100 percent rain on September 10, the day of the India vs Pakistan clash. However, things have changed in matter of 24 hours. As per Accuweather, the chances of rain in Colombo on Sunday has come down to 31 percent. The chances of rain increase, however, from afternoon. The weather app is showing rainfall of 66 percent from 3 pm to 11 pm.

Locals and fans who have reached Colombo to watch the match say that the there has been sunshine for the last two days as well as intermittent rain. The good news is that situation is not as bad as what it was a week before. Hopefully, we will see a full game taking place today.

If the match cannot take place on Sunday due to rain, there is a reserve day in place. Not to forget, the reserve day is only for this India vs Pakistan clash in Super 4 and not for other matches. The match will resume on Monday (September 11) from the same position it was at when rain halted it on Sunday (September 10). The Indian players will be hoping that it gets over on Sunday only as they have a game on Tuesday (September 12) too vs Sri Lanka.