Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: Date, Time, Performers & How To Watch Live In India?

As the countdown begins for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023, cricket fans across the continent are gearing up for a spectacular event. Hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, this year's Asia Cup promises thrilling matches and an unforgettable opening ceremony. In this article, we'll dive into all the details surrounding the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony, from the date and time to the star-studded performances and how to watch it live.

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Date and Venue

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is set to dazzle cricket enthusiasts on August 30, 2023. This grand event will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan, setting the stage for an epic tournament.

Who's Performing at the Opening Ceremony?

Prepare to be entertained by some of Asia's biggest stars at the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony. Renowned artists such as AR Rahman and Atif Aslam are poised to deliver electrifying performances that will leave spectators in awe. Traditional Asian music and dance performances will also add cultural flair to the ceremony. Moreover, a stunning fireworks display is scheduled to light up the night sky, adding to the spectacle.

Where to Watch the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on Star Sports. However, for viewers outside India, gaining access to the ceremony can be a challenge due to geo-restrictions. To overcome this obstacle, you can use a reliable VPN service like ExpressVPN to watch the event on SonyLIV. ExpressVPN allows you to reroute your IP address to an Indian one, granting you seamless access to SonyLIV from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Outside India?

To watch the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony outside India on SonyLIV, follow these simple steps:

Get a premium VPN service.

Download and install the VPN on your streaming device.

Sign up and purchase a subscription package.

Connect the VPN to a server in India.

Visit the official SonyLIV website or download the SonyLIV app.

Search and enjoy the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony without any geographical restrictions.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

The Asia Cup 2023 promises a thrilling lineup of matches. Here's a glimpse of the schedule:

August 30, 2023: Pakistan vs. Nepal in Multan, Pakistan

August 31, 2023: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka in Kandy, Sri Lanka

September 2, 2023: Pakistan vs. India in Kandy, Sri Lanka

September 3, 2023: Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan

September 4, 2023: India vs. Nepal in Kandy, Sri Lanka

September 5, 2023: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan

And more exciting matches leading to the final on September 17, 2023.

Prize Money for the Winner: The victorious team of the Asia Cup 2023 will not only lift the prestigious trophy but also be awarded a substantial prize of INR 2 crore, making it an even more significant event for the participating nations.