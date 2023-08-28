Big Blow For Sri Lanka Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023, Dilshan Madushanka & Lahiru Kumara Likely To Be Ruled Out

Sri Lanka's cricket team is facing a crisis in the fast bowling department ahead of the Asia Cup and the Men's ODI World Cup. In a recent practice game, Pacer Dilshan Madushanka sustained a significant injury, while Lahiru Kumara is also battling fitness issues. This unfortunate turn of events has left Sri Lanka in a challenging situation as they prepare for these crucial tournaments.

Madushanka's Injury Woes

Pacer Dilshan Madushanka's hopes of representing Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup have been dashed due to an oblique muscle tear he suffered during a practice game. According to Professor Arjuna de Silva, SLC's chairman of the medical committee, Madushanka's recovery timeline remains uncertain, raising doubts about his availability for the Men's ODI World Cup. With the World Cup scheduled from October 5 to November 19 in India, the clock is ticking for Madushanka's rehabilitation.

Kumara's Recurring Struggles

Another blow to Sri Lanka's fast bowling arsenal comes in the form of Lahiru Kumara, who has been grappling with a recurring side strain. This injury has cast a shadow over his participation in both the Asia Cup and the Men's ODI World Cup. Kumara's absence would be a significant setback for Sri Lanka, given his prowess with the ball.

Chameera's Pectoral Concerns

Adding to Sri Lanka's worries, Dushmantha Chameera, known for his fiery pace, is nursing a pectoral injury. This injury not only rules him out of the Asia Cup but also raises concerns about his readiness for the Men's ODI World Cup. Chameera's absence could potentially weaken Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

Hasaranga's Struggle with Injury

The injury list doesn't end there. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is recuperating from a grade two thigh strain. His availability for the Asia Cup hinges on the speed of his recovery and Sri Lanka's progress in the tournament. As per reports, Hasaranga is unlikely to feature in the group stage matches, further complicating Sri Lanka's campaign.

Reshuffling the Bowling Pack

In light of these injuries, Sri Lanka may need to call upon replacements. In the fast bowling department, the likes of Sri Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana might be summoned to fill the void left by Kumara and Madushanka. Additionally, the absence of Hasaranga opens up opportunities for spin all-rounders like Dunith Wellalage and Dushan Hemantha.