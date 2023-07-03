Asia Cup 2023: Dambulla To Host India Vs Pakistan Clash, Remaining Schedule Later This Week, Says Report

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is set to announce the full schedule of the Asia Cup 2023, which will take place in Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the months of August and September this year. The tournament is being held in ‘Hybrid model’ this year due to Indian cricket team’s objections in travelling to Pakistan, who are the official hosts of Asia Cup 2023.

After a much-delayed agreement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to the ‘hybrid model’ the detailed schedule of the Asia Cup 2023 is yet to be announced. However, according to a report on Insidesport website, the ACC is set to announce the schedule this week with Dambulla the favourite to host the massive India vs Pakistan match.

Although Colombo was the preferred choice to hold the Asia Cup 2023 matches, but Dambulla has been ultimately chosen as the venue in Sri Lanka due to the monsoon season in Sri Lanka. The Pakistan leg of matches are all set to take place in Lahore.



“There are some last-minute details to go over. The tentative schedule has been shared with the members. It should be out by this week. Colombo is an issue due to the monsoon season. We would have ideally hoped for the India vs Pakistan match in Colombo but rain could be an issue,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport website.

According to the hybrid model of the ACC, Pakistan will host the first four games. All matches are set to be played in Lahore before the tournament and teams shift to Sri Lanka. The tournament begins on August 31 with the final on September 17 in Sri Lanka.

Asia cup 2023 @ACCMedia1 - total 13 matches will be played - There two co-host @OfficialSLC and @TheRealPCB - Only four matches will play in @TheRealPCB and other 9 matches in @OfficialSLC - matches will start from 17th sept 2023 #Asiacup2023 pic.twitter.com/tG3m6yMfuV — M_J (@Jawad_razax) July 3, 2023

The report added that Rohit Sharma’s Team India will face off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in Dambulla. Before the Sri Lanka leg of the tournament, there will be a 2-3 day gap. India will begin their campaign against host co-Sri Lanka likely on September 6.

Pakistan cricket’s incoming chairman Zaka Ashraf raised issues with ACC’s hybrid model, which was proposed by previous PCB chief Najam Sethi.

“The first point is that I had rejected the hybrid model in the past itself – because I do not agree with it. The board of the Asian Cricket Council had decided that it should be held in Pakistan, then we should host it,” Ashraf said during a press conference last month.

However, ACC has rejected any change in plans. “There is no question of changing the hybrid plan. Don’t forget it was PCB who requested the hybrid model. They may change stance with every new chairman but it does not work on the whims of one person. There is logistics, broadcasters, among other things that are involved,” the BCCI official added.