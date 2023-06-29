Team India Schedule Till ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Revealed: From West Indies Tour To Asia Cup 2023, Check All Details HERE

Team India will have a packed schedule globe trotting around the world before getting ready to host the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The entire schedule of cricket matches for Rohit Sharma’s side has also been revealed.

Team India will get on the road next month as they head to the West Indies for a 2 Test, 3 ODIs and 5 T20I series in the Caribbean in the months of July and August. They will then finish August in Ireland where they will take on Andrew Balbirnie’s Irish side for a three-match T20I series in August.

From August 31, Team India will be competing in Asia Cup 2023 featuring arch-rivals Pakistan. The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a ‘hybrid’ model to be hosted in Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly.

After the end of Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma’s team will be up against former World Cup champions Australia in a three-match ODI series at home followed by another three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the same month.

The World Cup for India will officially get underway on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will be the most travelled team among top contenders in the upcoming ODI World Cup, covering a distance of approximately 8400 km while crisscrossing nine cities for nine league games in 34 days.

In case India reaches semi-final and then the final, the distance covered would be close to 9700 km for 11 games in 42 days. While 8400 kms in 34 days might not seem a lot, considering that Indian players will finish their games around 11 pm and will have a flight to catch every third day, it indeed becomes very tiresome after gruelling 100 over games.

Once team lands in Chennai for the Australia game, the aerial distance traversed will be in this order: Chennai to Delhi (1761 km), Delhi to Ahmedabad (775 km), Ahmedabad to Pune (516 km), Pune to Dharamsala (1936 km), Dharamsala to Lucknow (748 km), Lucknow to Mumbai (1190 km), Mumbai to Kolkata (1652 km) and Kolkata to Bengaluru (1544 km).

Team India Full Schedule till ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20I vs West India in July-August (Away)

3 T20Is vs Ireland in August (Away)

Asia Cup 2023 in September (Away)

3 ODIs vs Australia in September (Home)

3 ODIs vs Afghanistan in September (Home)

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October-November (Home)