Asia Cup 2023 Final: What Will Happen If India Vs Sri Lanka Title Clash Is Washed Out Due To RAIN In Colombo

There is 80 per cent chances of rain in Colombo for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match on Sunday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Team India will take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Final. (Photo: ANI)

Team India will be taking on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Every single match in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Sri Lanka has been affected by rain so far, although only one match – India vs Pakistan Group A clash at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy – was washed out due to rain.

However, the weather for Colombo on Sunday is not looking very promising. There is al least 80 per cent chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday with predictions for heavy showers from 1pm to 7pm in the evening.


Check Colombo weather for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final HERE…

There is no provision of a ‘Reserve Day’ for the Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had made a special provision for a ‘Reserve Day’ for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match, which was held over two day on Sunday and Monday this week.

A total of 20 overs per side needs to be completed between India and Sri Lanka needs to be completed in the Asia Cup 2023 Final for it to constitute as an official ODI match. If the final between India and Sri Lanka is washed out, skippers Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka will be sharing the Asia Cup 2023 trophy together.

This won’t be the first time that India and Sri Lanka will be sharing the trophy in a major multi-nation event. The ICC Champions Trophy 2002 Final between India and Sri Lanka was rained out twice on September 29 and 30 due to rain at the same R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Captains Sourav Ganguly and Sanath Jayasuriya ended up sharing the trophy and both teams were declared as joint winners. Sri Lanka batted first on the first day and scored 244 for 5 in 50 over and also batted first on the 2nd day – posting 222 for 7. In reply, India were 38 in 8.4 overs before rain washed away the contest.

India and Sri Lanka cricket fans will be hoping that the rain in Colombo will relent just enough to complete the Asia Cup 2023 Final and declare a winner between the two sides. Sri Lanka are the defending champions, having won the title in 2022 in the T20 format.

